Workshop on Women’s Safety and Security

TNI Bureau: The Acharya Vihar Mahila Samiti organised an event to discuss the issues related to women’s security. Several women participated at the event. Anjali Chhotaray, IIC Traffic Police, was the Chief Guest of the event.

Renowned Social Workers Pritinanda Dhal and Linkan Subudhi were also present at the occasion. They shared their real life experience to motivate the women and make them aware of the way to defend themselves.

Acharya Vihar Mahila Samiti President Pujarani Mohanty, Vice President Rita Mohanty, Journalist Babita Mohanty and other members of the Mahila Samiti worked hard to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.