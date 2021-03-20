TNI Evening News Headlines – March 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind arrives on a two-day visit to Odisha. On March 21, 2021, the President will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela. On the same day, he will also inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital in the Rourkela Steel Plant.

➡️ 72 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 336066.

➡️ BJD demands inclusion of 2 tribal languages – Ho and Mundari in 8th schedule of Constitution.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues guidelines for Dola Melan, Holi in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ State Transport Authority, Odisha extends the validity of Learner’s Licence to 30.06.2021 in view of corona pandemic.

➡️ Section 144 clamped in Kendrapara Ward after Group Clash.

➡️ Rare Bird Leucistic Common Moorhen spotted at Mangalajodi in Khordha District.

India News

➡️ Sacked Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh accuses Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of Corruption; HM Deshmukh expressed to Sachin Waze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 cr per month.

➡️ More than 4.2 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 AM today in India.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 27,126 new #COVID19 cases, 13,588 recoveries and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 2,078 fresh cases, Punjab reports 2,587 new COVID 19 cases & Madhya Pradesh 1380 new COVID 19 cases in the 24 hours.

➡️ In view of the resurgence of COVID19 infection, schools in Puducherry to remain close for students of Classes IX and XI with effect from March 22.

➡️ Arindam Bagchi assumes charges as the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

➡️ Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from March 22 due to rise in Covid 19 cases.

➡️ People across the World celebrates International Day of Happiness today.

➡️ Hospitalised Covid patients at higher risk of stroke: Study.

➡️ West Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which CM Mamata Banerjee was injured

➡️ International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup: Yashaswini Deswal, daughter of S S Deswal, DG ITBP wins first Gold for India, Manu Bhaker clinches silver.

➡️ All England Open: PV Sindhu loses to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semifinal of women’s singles.

➡️ INDvENG: India sets a target of 225 runs for England in the 5th and final T20I of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

World News

➡️ Strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Japan, Tsunami alert issued.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid19 48 hours after getting the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine shot. He is in home isolation.

➡️ Imran Khan’s wife and First Lady Bushra Bibi has also tested positive for coronavirus.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19.

➡️ Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan surpasses Mahendra Singh Dhoni, becomes most successful T20I captain.