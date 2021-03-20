TNI Evening News Headlines – March 20, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind arrives on a two-day visit to Odisha. On March 21, 2021, the President will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela. On the same day, he will also inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital in the Rourkela Steel Plant.
➡️ 72 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 336066.
➡️ BJD demands inclusion of 2 tribal languages – Ho and Mundari in 8th schedule of Constitution.
➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues guidelines for Dola Melan, Holi in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ State Transport Authority, Odisha extends the validity of Learner’s Licence to 30.06.2021 in view of corona pandemic.
➡️ Section 144 clamped in Kendrapara Ward after Group Clash.
➡️ Rare Bird Leucistic Common Moorhen spotted at Mangalajodi in Khordha District.
India News
➡️ Sacked Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh accuses Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of Corruption; HM Deshmukh expressed to Sachin Waze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 cr per month.
➡️ More than 4.2 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 AM today in India.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 27,126 new #COVID19 cases, 13,588 recoveries and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Kerala reports 2,078 fresh cases, Punjab reports 2,587 new COVID 19 cases & Madhya Pradesh 1380 new COVID 19 cases in the 24 hours.
➡️ In view of the resurgence of COVID19 infection, schools in Puducherry to remain close for students of Classes IX and XI with effect from March 22.
➡️ Arindam Bagchi assumes charges as the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
➡️ Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from March 22 due to rise in Covid 19 cases.
➡️ People across the World celebrates International Day of Happiness today.
➡️ Hospitalised Covid patients at higher risk of stroke: Study.
➡️ West Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which CM Mamata Banerjee was injured
➡️ International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup: Yashaswini Deswal, daughter of S S Deswal, DG ITBP wins first Gold for India, Manu Bhaker clinches silver.
➡️ All England Open: PV Sindhu loses to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semifinal of women’s singles.
➡️ INDvENG: India sets a target of 225 runs for England in the 5th and final T20I of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
World News
➡️ Strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Japan, Tsunami alert issued.
➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid19 48 hours after getting the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine shot. He is in home isolation.
➡️ Imran Khan’s wife and First Lady Bushra Bibi has also tested positive for coronavirus.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19.
➡️ Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan surpasses Mahendra Singh Dhoni, becomes most successful T20I captain.
