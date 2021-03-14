India beat England in 2nd T20I

TNI Bureau: Team India bounced back in the second T20I in Ahmedabad to level the series 1-1 with 3 more matches to go. Ishank Kishan scored a fifty in his debut match, as India beat England by 7 wickets.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field first. England posted 164/6 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (46), and Morgan (28) were the top scorers. Malan (24) and Stokes (24) were the other contributors. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each.

India reached 166/3 in 17.5 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 73. Ishan Kishan made 56. Rishabh Pant contributed 26.