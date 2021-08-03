India at Tokyo Olympics – August 3, 2021

TNI Bureau: Today in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India had a disappointing day.
- In the last quarter, Alexander Hendrickx scored two more goals to increase Belgium’s lead to two goals. Hockey India loses 2-5 against Belgium and misses out on the final. John-John Dommen scored the fifth goal. In the Men’s Hockey, India will take on Germany in the bronze medal match on August 5. Australia and world champions Belgium will play their Gold medal match on Thursday.
- After three poor throws in the Group A qualification round in Tokyo on Tuesday, India’s women’s javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to qualify for the final round. With 50.35m, 53.19m, and 54.04m, the national record holder was eliminated from contention for the final. Among the 15 throwers, she came in 14th place.
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor failed to qualify for the men’s shot put final after placing 13th in a group of 16 during Tuesday’s men’s shot put qualification. Tajinderpal’s first effort resulted in a throw of barely 19.99 metres. Two of his previous attempts were red flagged.
- On a separating criterion, teen Sonam Malik lost in the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women’s freestyle 62kg wrestling event against Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu. Sonam Malik was up 2-0 until the final 30 seconds of the match, when Mongolia’s wrestler used a planned two-point manoeuvre to extend her lead.
