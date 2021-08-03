Covid 3rd Wave in August: IIT Study

TNI Bureau: According to a study done by IIT experts, the third wave of coronavirus is expected to reach India in August, with daily infections ranging from one lakh to 1.5 lakh.



Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal of IIT Hyderabad and IIT Kanpur, respectively, conducted the research and created a mathematical model to forecast the surge of Covid-19 cases during the third wave in India. Previously, the experts had correctly anticipated the devastating second wave in April-May, which claimed the lives of thousands of people.



The country may see a worsening of its outbreak as soon as this month, with the next wave peaking in the best-case scenario with less than 100,000 infections a day, or nearly 150,000 in the worst scenario, the research suggests.



Given the possibility for new variations to develop, the researchers recommend that the government expedite the vaccination campaign, deploy surveillance tools to identify emerging hotspots, and increase genome sequencing.



A research issued by SBI Research in July anticipated that the third wave will arrive in India in August and peak in September. According to Professor Samiran Panda of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) , the third wave is expected by the end of August, and India might see one lakh Covid-19 cases each day.



