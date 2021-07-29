India At Olympics – Good News from Tokyo
TNI Bureau: Indian Sportspersons have kicked off the 7th day at Tokyo Olympics with a string of victories. From Tokyo, India has been receiving excellent news one after the other. Indians are ecstatic and proud of the sportspersons.
- On Thursday, India defeated Argentina 3-1 in a Group A preliminary league match at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring twice in the final two minutes. With the last Group match against Japan to play, India has secured a spot in the quarterfinals.
- PV Sindhu, a silver medallist in the Rio Olympics, has her sights set on Tokyo. On Thursday, the World No. 7 surged into the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics’ women’s singles badminton tournament. PV Sindhu put on a flawless performance against World No. 12 and highly-talented Mia Blichfeldlt in her Round of 16 match, winning 21-15, 21-13 in only 41 minutes.
- Satish Kumar (+91kg) of India proceeded to the quarterfinals of his first Olympic Games after beating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in his opening round here on Thursday. Satish won 4-1 in a match between two debutants, a clear triumph despite the split decision.
- Atanu Das, an Indian archer, beat two-time Olympic gold medalist Oh Jinhyek of South Korea in a shootoff to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s solo event at the Tokyo Olympics today. Das got off to a rocky start, losing 26-25 in the opening end. He fought back to equal the second and third ends 27-27, then won the fourth end 27-22 for a 4-4 as the overall score.
- At the completion of the Precision stage of women’s 25m Pistol qualification, Manu Bhaker is ranked No. 5 with a total of 292 points. With a score of 287, Rahi Sarnobat is ranked No. 25 , rapid stage will be held tomorrow.
- Rahi has a significant challenge tomorrow morning as she attempts to move up the rankings in order to finish in the Top 8 and qualify for the medal rounds. Manu, on the other hand, appears to be on track for a strong performance tomorrow, and a lot will be riding on her shoulders if an Indian shooter is to compete in the 25m pistol Women’s final.
