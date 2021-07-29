India achieves target of doubling of Tiger Population

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure conservation & safe habitats for its tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystems on the occasion of International Tiger Day.



Prime Minister Modi greeted wildlife enthusiasts on this day with a series of tweets from his official Twitter account, highlighting how India has led tiger conservation efforts in recent years and accomplished important milestones in this field.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister stated, “On International Tiger Day, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation.” He added, “Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems.”



India is home to over 70% of the world’s tiger population, which is scattered over 51 tiger reserves in 18 states, according to PM Modi. “The last census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population,” he said. “India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation.”



According to the Prime Minister, India’s tiger conservation plan is unusual in that the government focuses high priority on integrating local communities in these efforts. “We are also inspired by our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet,” he said.



Notably, India’s tiger conservation efforts have paid off, with the country currently home to over 2,967 tigers, accounting for 70% of the world’s total tiger population. The National Tiger Conservation Authority manages India’s 50 tiger reserves as part of the ‘Project Tiger’ campaign.