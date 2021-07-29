Odisha effects minor reshuffle in IAS Cadre; Vishal Dev Principal Secretary of Finance

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday effected minor reshuffle in the IAS level.

IAS Reshuffle:

➡️ Ashok meena IAS PRS finance is posted as Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

➡️ Vishal Dev IAS PRS Tourism and Sports posted as Principal Secretary of Finance Department.

➡️ DK Singh IAS PRS Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department posted as PRS Steel and Mines.

➡️ Surendra Kumar IAS PRS Steel and Mines posted as PRS GA with additional charge of Tourism.

➡️ R Vineel Krishna IAS Special Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister is given additional charge of Sports and Youth services.