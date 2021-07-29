Odisha effects minor reshuffle in IAS Cadre; Vishal Dev Principal Secretary of Finance
Odisha Government on Thursday effected minor reshuffle in the IAS level.
TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday effected minor reshuffle in the IAS level.
IAS Reshuffle:
➡️ Ashok meena IAS PRS finance is posted as Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.
➡️ Vishal Dev IAS PRS Tourism and Sports posted as Principal Secretary of Finance Department.
➡️ DK Singh IAS PRS Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department posted as PRS Steel and Mines.
➡️ Surendra Kumar IAS PRS Steel and Mines posted as PRS GA with additional charge of Tourism.
➡️ R Vineel Krishna IAS Special Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister is given additional charge of Sports and Youth services.
Comments are closed.