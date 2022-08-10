Insight Bureau: Team India finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with overall medal tally of 61.

If we look at India’s performance in the last six Commonwealth Games (from 1998 to 2018), then the 2010 Commonwealth Games edition is India’s best performance in Games as India won a total of 101 medals in 2010 CWG meet.

In 2022, India still won an impressive 61 medals although Shooting and Archery were excluded. India always performed well in both these Sports.

India at Commonwealth Games @ 20 Years

🔹 Manchester 2002 (4th Position): Gold 30, Silver 22, Bronze 17. Total – 69.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Melbourne 2006 (4th Position): Gold 22, Silver 17, Bronze 11. Total – 50.

🔹 Delhi 2010 (2nd Position): Gold 38, Silver 27, Bronze 36. Total – 101.

🔹 Glasgow 2014 (5th Position): Gold 15, Silver 30, Bronze 19. Total – 64.

🔹 Gold Coast 2018 (3rd Position): Gold 26, Silver 20, Bronze 20. Total – 66.

🔹 Birmingham 2022 (4th Position): Gold 22, Silver 16, Bronze 23. Total – 61.