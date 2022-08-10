Bhubaneswar Traffic Woes: 5T Secretary VK Pandian steps in

Under the direction of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who sought an early resolution to the traffic issues in Bhubaneswar, Secretary to CM (5T) Shri VK Pandian reviewed the situation in the wee hours today.

He visited various spots like Sishu Bhawan Square, Ravi Talkies Square, Kalpana Square, Behera Sahu Square, Rasulgarh Square and Aiginia Square to take stock of the situation.

Pandian held discussions with the authorities on the steps to be taken to improve the traffic system in the Capital City in the coming days as the population growth and increase in number of vehicles on roads have necessitated a robust system for traffic control.

Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, Works Secretary VV Yadav and BMC Commissioner Vijay Kulange were present during the 5T Secretary’s visit.