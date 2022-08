🔹 Odisha reports 653 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. New Recoveries – 988.

🔹 Samples Tested – 18,148. Daily TPR – 3.50%. Active Cases – 5213.

🔹District-wise Report (20+ Cases): Sundargarh 173, Khordha 96, Sambalpur 46, Balangir 39, Mayurbhanj 33, Kalahandi 30, Bargarh 27, State Pool 21.