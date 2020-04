In PICs: 24 COVID Hospitals become Operational in Odisha

TNI Bureau: As on today, April 16, 2020, 24 COVID Hospitals across 21 Districts in Odisha have become operational. Another 11 such Hospitals will be ready for operation by 20th April 2020, covering all 30 districts in the State.

3,951 beds (including 293 ICU beds) are already ready with all necessary equipment. The 11 upcoming hospitals will have 1,870 beds more (including 73 ICU beds).

Here’s the Pictures of all 24 COVID Hospitals that have started operations: