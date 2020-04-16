Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 16, 2020

* Odisha Govt is set to have 36 dedicated hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients, with combined capacity of 6000 beds & covering all 30 districts.

* Testing kits have been delivered today from Chennai to RMRC Bhubaneswar by Air India.

* SHGs across Odisha have donate Rs 15.71 lakh towards CM Relief Fund for COVID-19.

* 165 more COVID-19 cases (including 107 in Mumbai), taking total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra to 3081: State Health Department.

* 25 new COVID-19 cases in the State; taking total number of positive cases to 1267 in Tamil Nadu.

* 25 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; State’s tally rises to 1,101.

* 105 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally mounts to 871: Health official.

* Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund receives Rs 134.64 crores donation to undertake various measures in the fight against COVID-19.

* No public shall be allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers in mosques, across Karnataka, during Ramzan, in view of #COVID19 pandemic.

* Curfew imposed in 5 areas of #Surat till April 22 to contain #COVID19 surge; Only Women will be allowed to buy vegetables and milk from 1 PM to 4 PM, with social distancing norms.

* Total number of coronavirus positive cases climbs to 213 in Haryana; 313 in Karnataka.

* Rahul Gandhi pitches for aggressive testing to defeat coronavirus.

* ‘Lockdown doesn’t defeat Coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi’s message to Centre.

* Hundreds of soldiers to take special trains for border duty amid lockdown; to meet the operational requirements for Northern and Eastern borders, two military special trains are planned to be run.

* 11 more COVID19 cases in Dharavi, Mumbai, taking total number of coronavirus positive cases in the area to 71.

* Union Govt to collect random samples from a population of 10,000 in all districts unaffected by COVID-19.

* Salman Khan delivers a strong message against those who pelted stones on Doctors and Police.