IAS Couple from Odisha joins #MaskIndia Movement

TNI Bureau: Extremely popular among the masses for their love for Odia culture and tradition as well as giving social messages in public interest, IAS couple from Odisha Arabinda Padhee and Usha Padhee joined the ‘Mask India’ movement by stitching and using the homemade masks.

The masks came with perfect Odia touch – Sambalpuri fabrics. Arabinda Padhee, Country Director, ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) tweeted the photos of his wife Usha Padhee (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, GoI) stitching masks at home.

“As #IndiaFightsCoronavirus, we wholeheartedly support the #MaskIndia initiative. Thank you, @ushapadhee1996 for so b’fully stitching the masks at home. Urge friends to pl be part of the movement and spare the surgical/N95 masks for healthcare professionals. Day19 of #lockdown,” he tweeted.

As the photos went viral on Social Media, people across the board welcomed the couple’s gesture saying it would send a right message to all in the fight against Coronavirus.