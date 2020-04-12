Dharmendra thanks Central PSUs for support to Odisha

TNI Bureau: Union P&NG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has thanked all central PSUs operational in Odisha for their support in fighting the Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha.

The Union Minister held a meeting with the representatives of all PSUs via video conferencing to take stock of the measures being taken to fight the pandemic and the work being carried out by them to make lives smooth for citizens in Odisha amid the national lockdown.

“Employees of our PSUs are not only working in the pandemic to make our lives comfortable even in these difficult times, they are also contributing a part of their salaries to #PMCARES for a healthy India and Odisha,” tweeted Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dharmendra thanked the PSUs from Oil, Gas and Steel – East Coast Railways, BSNL, NHAI, NALCO, NTPC, Airport Authority of India, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., Paradip Port, India Post and Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited for their dedicated efforts in strengthening the fight against corona.