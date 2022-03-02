IAF C-17 Globemaster joins ‘Operation Ganga’

Insight Bureau: Amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster joined ‘Operation Ganga’ to move out stranded Indian nationals from the war-torn country.

Over, 26 IAF flights to function for the next three days to bring back the Indians.

IAF officials on March 1, Tuesday announced that the C-17 will leave for Romania at 4 am on Wednesday to bring back evacuated Indian citizens from Ukraine.

The aircraft took off on Wednesday morning from its home base in Hindan near Delhi.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said that three IAF aircraft have been already sent since morning and the evacuation operation will continue for 3days from now. Relief essentials are also being sent to Ukraine. The operation is underway in coordination with MEA.

IAF C-17 has the capacity to carry 300 passengers.

It is also said that the IAF aircraft will be equipped with food, water, medicines and other essesntials for the students returning home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been personally monitoring the evacuation mission and has chaired overall three meetings till 28 February regarding the evacuation mission.

As on today, 1600 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine and over 9000 moved out of the country. Around 10000 Indian nationals are still there .

After February 24 when the Ukraine airspace was shut, Indian Private airplanes have been evacuating Indians from Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and other countries sharing their borders with West Ukraine under Operation Ganga mission.

Under Operation Ganga, so far 9 flights have returned to India with stranded Indian students in Ukraine.