Another Indian Student dies in Ukraine; from Brain Stroke

Insight Bureau: A day after an Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv of Ukraine, another Indian student died of illness in the war-torn country today.

Chandan Jindal (22) was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine. He was a resident of Barnala in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chandan was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He died earlier in the day.

His father has written to the Centre to make arrangements to bring back his body.

Government of India is also making efforts to bring back the body of Naveen S Gyanagoudar, a student from Karnataka who died in shelling in Kharkiv yesterday.