After winning Rural Polls, Naveen shifts FOCUS to Urban Elections

Insight Bureau: After winning the Panchayat Polls in the State with a handsome margin, BJD seems to be shifting its focus to the Urban Polls.

BJD supremo & CM Naveen Patnaik today addressed the party’s MPs, MLAs, District Presidents and supervising authorities in view of the upcoming municipal elections via video conferencing.

Naveen Patnaik today expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha for making his party victorious in Panchayat Elections and that this victory has further strengthened the BJD’s commitment to public service.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He further congratulated the winning candidates and all the party workers for turning the BJD into a movement through dedicated work.

While addressing the party the CM urged party leaders to guard against misinformation campaign by Oppositions & stressed on positive politics.

He further said “Politics is not just about power. In a democracy, it is the people who are the source of power. People living in the most remote parts of the state need to believe that the Biju Janata Dal is always working for its welfare and its Empowerment. Therefore the CM urged everyone to take the message to the people.