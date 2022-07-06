IAF Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: New Milestone Achieved

Insight Bureau: Amid violent protests all over the nation, the “Agnipath” recruitment scheme 2022 application number has set a new milestone.

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced that it has received 7.5 lakh applications under the “Agnipath” recruitment scheme. The Agnipath scheme registration process began on June 24 and was completed on July 5.

The IAF took over Twitter and stated that the online registration process for the Agnipath recruitment program conducted by the IAF has been completed. Comparing to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications were received.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The online registration process conducted by #IAF towards #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received.#Agniveers pic.twitter.com/pSz6OPQF2V — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 5, 2022

The Scheme was unveiled on June 14. Under the Agnipath scheme, the individuals between the ages of 17.5 and 21 would be drafted into the armed forces for a four-year term and 25 percent of them would subsequently be drafted into regular service.