Evening News Insight – July 06, 2022

🔹 150 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280532. 🔹 Out of 194 new Covid cases reported in Khordha district today, 184 are from Bhubaneswar .

🔹 BJD legislator from Phulbani, Angada Kanhar clears Class 10 exam.

🔹 MCA Girl student Ashrita Senapati’s suicide in Bhubaneswar: De ceased’s Boyfriend held on the basis of suicide letter. 🔹Army sniffer dog Kanak detects explosives at Kutta Mod Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla District, saves ‘dozens of lives’.

🔹 Balangir Tehsildar Maghban Bag, additional tehsildar Harekrushan Rout suspended in land fraud.

🔹 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs.

🔹 Shiv Sena nominates Rajan Vichare as party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha replacing Bhavana Gawali.

🔹 Radio Frequency Identification tags are being used in Amarnath Yatra 2022 for the devootes; RFID tags would help the authorities to track a pilgrim and know about their whereabouts. 🔹 Union Health Ministry reduces gap for COVID-19 precaution doses from existing 9 months to 6 m onths for those above 18 years. 🔹 DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days.

🔹 Delhi Shopping Festival to be held from January 28 to February 26.

🔹 PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Golden Jubilee celebrations of Agradoot group of newspapers. PM Modi speaks to Dalai Lama to wish him on his 87th birthday.

🔹 Kolkata Police again summon Nupur Sharma for questioning on her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad, 3rd notice in 30 days.

🔹 Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan out on Bail, goes to Supreme Court in Rahul Gandhi Row. SC agrees to examine news anchor’s plea against multiple FIRs.

🔹 Ailing RJD leader and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned his son, Tejashwi Yadav, to inquire about his health condition.

🔹 FIRs filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Kolkata and Bhopal for her remarks on Goddess Kali.

🔹 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. CM Mann was divorced from his previous marriage 6 years ago.

🔹 India’s squad for ODI series against West Indies announced, Shikhar Dhawan to lead India.

🔹 Saina Nehwal bows out of Malaysia Masters after going down 21-16 17-21 14-21 to Kim Ga Eun of South Korea. P V Sindhu moves to second round of Malaysia Masters.

🔹 Nepal Finance Minister Janardan Sharma resigns amid widespread criticism following charges that he had employed two unauthorized persons to tweak tax rates.

🔹 Indian Coast Guard has rescued all 22 crew members from distressed merchant vessel MT Global King I in Arabian Sea.