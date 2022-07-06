BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2022; Pass percentage stands at 90.55%

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) declared the results of the BSE Odisha HSC Results 2022 on Wednesday. The State Open School Certificate and Madhyama (Sanskrit) exam results also out.

Students can visit the official website http://bseodisha.nic.in/ & http://bseodisha.ac.in/ to check their results online.

The overall pass percentage recorded at 90.55% this time.

A total of 5,26,818 students appeared in the Class 10 exam this year of which 5,17,847 have passed and 8,699 failed, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash through video conferencing today.

A total 5,17,847 students passed the examinations which include 2,60 970 (92.37%) girls and 2,56,877 (88.77%) boys.

In 3 schools not a single student passed the examination while 1170 schools recorded 100% pass percentage.

🔸 Total students appeared – 5,26,818

🔸 Girls pass percentage – 92.37%

🔸 Boys pass percentage – 88.77%

Results with Grades :

🔸 A1 -8119

🔸 A2- 54,889

🔸 B1- 1,20,312

🔸 B2-1,42,599