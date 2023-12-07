I-T Raids on Liquor Units in Odisha unearth over Rs 200 Cr cash

TNI Bureau: Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) department yesterday carried out raids on multiple on a liquor manufacturing units and unearthed a whooping cash worth over Rs 200 crore.

Acting on the allegations of tax evasion, the I-T officials carried out raids in places like Khurda, Sambalpur, Boudh, Balangir, Rayagada, Kolkata and Ranchi.

As per the reports, searches were carried out on multiple divisions of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL), a company manufacturing liquor.

Likewise, the income tax sleuths also conducted raid at the Balangir office of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies seized more than Rs 200 crore in cash during the raids. Two trucks were used to carry the cash to a bank where it was deposited for security reasons.

Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies is one of the biggest country-liquor manufacturers and selling companies in western Odisha and is the partnership firm of BDPL group.

The BDPL group operates across Odisha and has other business divisions like Baldeo Sahu Infra Private Limited (Fly Ash Bricks) Kwality Bottlers Private Limited (IMFL Bottling) and Kishore Prasad Bijay Prasad Beverages Private Limited (Sales & Marketing of IMFL brands).

The I-T officials also had conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of two liquor traders at Sudapada in Balangir town and Titilagarh town respectively from where cash was also seized.

They also conducted raids at the houses of two liquor traders Deepak Sahu and Sanjay Sahu in Titilagarh for evaded income tax worth crores of rupees. However, they reportedly fled the town after getting a tip off about the raids.

The simultaneous searches by the Income Tax department underway.