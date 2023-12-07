Capt Geetika Koul becomes 1st Woman Medical Officer to be Deployed at Siachen

TNI Bureau Captain Geetika Koul scripted history by becoming the first woman Indian Army Medical officer to be deployed at Siachen.

The Fire and Fury Corps made the announcement on its social media handle X. “Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School,” it said.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army termed Captain Koul’s deployment as a move to promote the gender inclusion within the military.

As per reports, Captain Koul was appointed at the highest battlefield in the world after completing her rigorous induction training programme at the esteemed Siachen Battle School.

Apart from testing one’s physical and mental endurance, the training covers a wide range of topics, such as high-altitude climbing, survival skills, and essential specialised medical procedures required to operate in harsh environments.