Hotel Padmaja Pride in Cuttack Sealed Over Girl’s Rape Allegations

TNI Bureau: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today sealed Hotel Padmaja Pride following a college student’s rape allegations.

A joint team of CMC’s enforcement squad, health team and licence team conducted a raid and found different kinds of violations by the hotel.

Apart from sealing the hotel, the city civic body also imposed a fine of Rs 80,0000 for running without the trade licence.

The hotel was also allegedly not filing the user’s fee, said sources adding that the people who have booked rooms in the hotel have been directed to vacate within 48 hours.

Hotel Padmaja came under the CMC scanner after a girl student filed a a rape allegations by the staff of the hotel last week.

As per the FIR lodged at the Madhupatna Police Station, the gir was raped by the staff of the hotel on April 20.

While probing the allegations, police arrested one Saubhagya Satapathy, the manager of the hotel and forwarded him to the court.

Further investigation is underway.