TNI Morning News Headlines – April 25, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Covid 19 Surge: Odisha makes face mask mandatory in in certain institutions including in crowded places.
➡️Construction work of “Tumba” (the circular central axle mounting pad of wheel) of the “Ratha” is started at Ratha Khala.
➡️Chandan Yatra: Devotees throng Puri to witness divine ‘Chapa Khela’ of Lord Jagannath, siblings.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approves 866 new bridges, 6-laning of Cuttack ring road among 15 proposals.
➡️Odisha to sponsor National Hockey teams for 10 more years.
➡️Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) student death case: Chinmaye Priyadarshini Sahoo, a former student of VSSUT consumed alcohol before death, says Viscera report.
➡️India reports 6,660 new cases and 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active case stands at 63,380.
➡️Life threat issued to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on UP 112 WhatsApp group, case registered.
➡️NIA officer suspended on corruption charges.
➡️Uttarakhand: World famous Baba Kedarnath Dham opens its portals for devotees.
➡️Seven women wrestlers move Supreme Court alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harassment charge.
➡️Delhi Capital beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in IPL.
➡️Sensex declines 84.45 points to 59,971.65 points in early trade; Nifty slips 20.25 points to 17,723.15 points.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 81.87 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Pakistan: At least 12 policemen were killed and more than 40 people injured in explosions at a police station in Swat’s Kabal town.
