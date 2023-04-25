TNI Morning News Headlines – April 25, 2023

➡️ Covid 19 Surge: Odisha makes face mask mandatory in in certain institutions including in crowded places.

➡️ Construction work of “Tumba” (the circular central axle mounting pad of wheel) of the “Ratha” is started at Ratha Khala.

➡️ Chandan Yatra: Devotees throng Puri to witness divine ‘Chapa Khela’ of Lord Jagannath, siblings.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves 866 new bridges, 6-laning of Cuttack ring road among 15 proposals.

➡️ Odisha to sponsor National Hockey teams for 10 more years.

➡️ Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) student death case: Chinmaye Priyadarshini Sahoo, a former student of VSSUT consumed alcohol before death, says Viscera report.

➡️ India reports 6,660 new cases and 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active case stands at 63,380.

➡️ Life threat issued to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on UP 112 WhatsApp group, case registered.

➡️ NIA officer suspended on corruption charges.

➡️ Uttarakhand: World famous Baba Kedarnath Dham opens its portals for devotees.

➡️ Seven women wrestlers move Supreme Court alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harassment charge.

➡️ Delhi Capital beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in IPL.

➡️ Sensex declines 84.45 points to 59,971.65 points in early trade; Nifty slips 20.25 points to 17,723.15 points.

➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 81.87 against US dollar in early trade.