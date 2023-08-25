History of India’s Chandrayaan Mission (1999-2023)

📌 The Moon Mission concept was floated in 1999 during a meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences.

📌 The idea was carried forward by the Astronautical Society of India in 2000.

📌 ISRO set up the National Lunar Mission Task Force to study the technical expertise.

📌 Task Force gave the nod to ISRO and its recommendation were approved by the Eminent Scientists in 2003.

📌 PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced the Chandrayaan project in his Independence Day speech on 15 August 2003.

Click to read: ISRO to go for Sun next month with Aditya-L1 satellite, lines up other missions

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌In November 2003, the Indian government gave the nod for the Chandrayaan Mission.

📌 Chandrayaan 1 was launched in October 2008, and operated until August 2009. It struck the south pole in a controlled manner.

📌 Chandrayaan 2 was launched in July 2019. The craft reached the lunar orbit in August 2019, but crashed during the attempt to land on the Moon.

📌 Chandrayaan 3 was launched in July 2023 and successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 22, 2023.

📌 India became the 4th nation in the world after USSR, USA and China to land on the Moon and first to land near the South Pole of the lunar surface.