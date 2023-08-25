TNI Morning News Headlines – August 25, 2023

➡️Female sub-inspector (SI), who was undergoing treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital following her suicide attempt has disappeared mysteriously.
➡️Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves the Supreme Court against summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his South Africa visit; lands in Athens on a one-day official visit to Greece.
➡️DAC approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 crores to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Telangana’s Warangal at around 4:43 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Sensex falls 452.68 points to 64,799.66 in early trade; Nifty declines 125.95 points to 19,260.75.
➡️Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.66 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ISSF World Championships 2023: Rajeshwari Kumari bags India’s seventh Paris 2024 Olympics quota in shooting.
➡️Pakistan name squad for Asian Games 2023, Qasim Akram will captain Pakistan at the Asian Games.
➡️Former US President Donald Trump surrendered at a county jail in Georgia in case of racketeering to overturn the outcome of the state’s vote count in the 2020 presidential election, released for the fourth time.
