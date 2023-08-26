TNI News Headlines – August 26, 2023

➡️The flight service between Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district and Bhubaneswar is all set to commence on August 31.
➡️Odisha’s first green hydrogen, green ammonia plant to come up at Gopalpur.
➡️Female SI, Kajal Bag dissipated on Saturday with her father clarifying that she is with them at home and she is fit and fine.
➡️Two lecturers suspended in Bolangir for submitting fake marksheets.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the ISRO Chief and scientists who worked on the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.
➡️The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’. The place where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the Lunar surface will be known as ‘Tiranga Point’.
➡️August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as “National Space Day”.
➡️After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO eyeing September 2 for launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission.
➡️10 Passengers die after a ‘private party coach’ of a Train Travelling from Luknow-Rameswaram caught fire near Madurai. Illegal Gas Cylinder causes Fire.
➡️PM Modi halts speech to assist person in distress.
➡️Congress announces support to Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh for Ghosi assembly seat bypoll in UP’s Mau district.
➡️Indian women’s blind cricket team won Gold medal after defeating Australia in the final of the International Blind Sports Federation World Games 2023.
➡️All India Chess Federation (AICF) organizes coaching camp ahead of Asian Games to support Indian Chess Grandmasters.
➡️India, US discuss ways to promote trade, investments.
➡️Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on August 28.
➡️Veteran Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80.
➡️Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez are currently renting a massive house in Malibu, California, for Rs 5 crore from American smooth jazz saxophonist, composer, and producer Kenny G.
➡️Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar.
