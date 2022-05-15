History Made! India win maiden Thomas Cup Badminton Trophy

Insight Bureau: India created history by winning their maiden Thomas Cup trophy with a win over 14-time champion Indonesia in the final.

India achieved the glory in their first appearance in Thomas Cup Final.

Lakshya Sen, doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth scripted history today as India beat Indonesia 3-0.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Lakshya Sen defeated World No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty prevailed upon Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the Doubles tie.

Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie in the second singles to seal India’s maiden gold in in the history of Thomas Cup.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore to Indian badminton team after the historic Thomas Cup victory.