Morning News Insight – May 15, 2022

➡️Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 138.
➡️Former Judge of Orissa High Court Justice Purna Chandra Mishra passes away.
➡️A man who attempted self-immolation near Ganjam SP Office in Ganjam, died.
➡️‘Gemstone’ mining in Boudh: Boudh district administration clamped section-144 in and around Saradhapalli village.
➡️After Cyclone Asani, another low pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal next week: IMD.
➡️Heatwave broils Delhi; maximum temperature was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius in parts of city.
➡️ Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura Chief Minister.
➡️India reports 2,487 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 recoveries and 11 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 17,692.
➡️Incessant rains triggered landslides in several parts; 3 dead, nearly 25,000 people affected by Assam floods.
➡️Company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel arrested by Police in connection with Delhi’s Mundka fire that claimed 27 lives yesterday.
➡️Survey of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex commences for 2nd day.
➡️Akshay Kumar to miss Cannes 2022 as he tests Covid positive.
➡️Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car accident. He was 46.
➡️Firing in New York supermarket kills 10.
Comments are closed.