Morning News Insight – May 15, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 138.

➡️ Former Judge of Orissa High Court Jus tice Purna Chandra Mishra passes away.

➡️ A man who attempted self-immolation near Ganjam SP Office in Ganjam, died.

➡️ ‘Gemstone’ mining in Boudh: Boudh district administration clamped section-144 in and around Saradhapalli village.

➡️ After Cyclone Asani, another low pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal next week: IMD.

➡️ Heatwave broils Delhi; maximum temperature was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius in parts of city. ➡️ Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura Chief Minister.

➡️ India reports 2,487 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 recoveries and 11 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 17,692.

➡️ Incessant rains triggered landslides in several parts; 3 dead, nearly 25,000 people affected by Assam floods.

➡️ Company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel arrested by Police in connection with Delhi’s Mundka fire that claimed 27 lives yesterday.

➡️ Survey of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex commences for 2nd day.

➡️ Akshay Kumar to miss Cannes 2022 as he tests Covid positive.

➡️ Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car accident. He was 46.