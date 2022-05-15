Evening News Insight – May 15, 2022

➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik has been kept in dark over Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project, claims BJP MP Jual Oram.

➡️ Fake Loan Mobile App Case: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch arrested Tarun Dudeja, a resident of Sector- 48, Gurgaon, in Bhubaneswar on May 14.

➡️ The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has been split. Naresh Tikait has been removed as the President & Rakesh Tikait as Spokesman. Rajesh Chauhan appointed as the new Chief.

➡️ Congress to launch ‘Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo’ Yatra from October 2, 2022.

➡️ Delhi Temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius mark. Gurgaon 48 degrees Celsius.

➡️ India, Nepal to sign 5 MoUs during PM Modi’s Lumbini visit.

➡️ India registers protest over ‘brutal killing’ of 2 Sikh traders in Pakistan.

➡️ India won their maiden Thomas Cup Badminton title with a 3-0 win in the final over 14-time champion Indonesia.

➡️ Ukraine can win’ war against Russia: NATO Chief.

➡️ Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match today; continue to be at the top of the Points Table.