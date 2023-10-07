History! India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games hits 100 Mark

TNI Bureau: India today registered a history by touching the 100 medal tally mark for the first time at the Asian Games. India’s last best performance came in 2018 when they won 70 medals.

The historic 100th medal came for the country with the women Kabaddi team beating the Chinese Taipei team in a nail biting match with a score line of 25-26.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India won three back to back gold medals this morning. Apart from Kabaddi, the Indian athletes bagged two golds in Archery as Archer Jyothi Vennam and Praveen Ojas won gold in their respective individual compound events.

The 100 medals, include 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze.

The number of medals of the Indian atheletes will rise for sure as the Indian men’s hockey and cricket team have entered the finals.