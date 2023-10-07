TNI Bureau: Yet another Odia is reportedly missing following the flash flood in Sikkim. The missing youth has been identified as Chandrasekhar Singh of Siminai village under Sadar police station limits of the district.

According to Chandrasekhar’s family members, the 26-year-old youth had left the house alongwith his seven friends on October 1 to visit the tourist spots in Sikkim.

However, following the flash flood in Sikkim, his family members are in a state of panic as they are not able to know his and his friends’ whereabouts and his mobile phone is switched off since October 3.

Now, they have requested the district administration and the Odisha government to trace Chandrasekhar and bring him back to the house.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 26 people died and 142 others including 23 Army personnel went missing in the Sikkim flash floods.

The deceased persons included Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das of Kendudhipa village in Dhenkanal district.