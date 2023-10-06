Naveen speaks to Golden Hockey Boys; announces Cash Rewards

Bhubaneswar, TNI Beurau: In a momentous occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik personally congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team via video call following their historic Gold Medal win at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou. The Chief Minister took this opportunity to announce a generous cash award of Rs 5 lakhs for each player and support staff, recognizing their outstanding performance in securing the coveted Gold and securing a spot at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The team’s remarkable 5-1 victory over defending champions Japan in the Final sealed their place in history.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team was elated to receive personal congratulations from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the video call.

CM Naveen Patnaik expressed his heartfelt congratulations, stating, “My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian Men’s Hockey Team. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again demonstrated that Hockey is truly India’s game, reflecting our nation’s indomitable spirit. In Odisha, where Hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation. I wish the Indian Team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games next year.”

Sh. V K Pandian, Secretary to CM (5T), joined in congratulating the Indian team and praised their champion-like performance throughout the tournament, affirming their well-deserved Gold medal.

Sh. Vineel Krishna, Secretary of Sports, was also present during this occasion to extend his congratulations to the Indian team.

This triumph by the Indian team ends a nine-year-long wait to clinch the top spot at this prestigious quadrennial event. The last time India achieved Gold was in 2014 when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that Odisha has been the sponsor for the Indian hockey teams since 2018, providing consistent support to the teams during major tournaments, including two World Cups. This continued support has played a significant role in nurturing and promoting the sport of hockey in India.

Hockey India Announces Cash Prizes for the Winning Squad:

Amidst victory celebrations, Hockey India on Friday announced awards worth Rs 5 Lakhs to players and Rs 2.5 Lakhs to the support staff belonging to the winning squad at the 19th Asian Games for their spectacular performance.