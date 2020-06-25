Hetero gets approval to deliver COVID-19 Drug ‘COVIFOR’

TNI Bureau: ‘Covifor’, the generic version of Remdesivir, has been received the approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of COVID-19. Hyderabad-based Hetero Healthcare Ltd. will deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in the lots of 10,000 each.

Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will get the first set of ‘COVIFOR’. Each vial will cost Rs 5,400.

The second lot of ‘COVIFOR’ will be sent to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram and Goa within a week or so.

The Health Minister, had on June 13, recommended the use of antri-viral drug Remdesivir for the patients suffering from suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Earlier, Glenmark had launched anti-viral drug ‘Favipiravir’, to be sold under the brand name ‘FabiFlu’ for the treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 patients.