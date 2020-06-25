CBSE, ICSE cancel pending Class 10th & 12th Exams

TNI Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel pending board examinations for class 10 and 12 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

In its reply to the Supreme Court, CBSE had on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court about its decision to cancel the pending Class 10 & Class 12 board examinations.

Earlier, these exams were scheduled to be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

The results for both Class X and XII would be declared by July 15 based on internal exams. CBSE Class XII students would have the option to appear for the exams at a later date.