Help pours in for India in the last 24 Hours

TNI Bureau: While India is going through a worst pandemic crisis and battling with massive Oxygen shortage leading to a medical emergency, many global powers have stepped in to help India.

In the last 24 hours, India has received medical equipment and vaccines from various countries, including Russia, Germany, Uzbekistan, USA, France, Belgium etc.

Here are the Details:

🔷 1.5 lakh Sputnik-V Vaccine doses from Russia.

🔷 120 Ventilators from Germany.

🔷 100 Oxygen Concentrators from Uzbekistan.

🔷 51 Oxygen Concentrators donated by the Indian Community in Uzbekistan.

🔷 Over 1000 Oxygen Cylinders, Regulators & other medical equipment from USA.

🔷 Consignment of 9000 vials of Remdesivir from Belgium.

🔷 28 tonnes of medical equipment including 8 hospital-level oxygen generators and other medical supplies from France.