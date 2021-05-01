Covid Explosion in Odisha; Big Announcement on Sunday

TNI Bureau: Will the inevitable finally happen? Will there be a lockdown in Odisha? Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra will make the big announcement on Sunday at 10 AM.

It would be interesting to see if he goes for the lockdown announcement or stricter measures!

Odisha woke up on May 1, 2021 to a disturbing news report of the State joining the select club of States that reported 10,000+ Covid cases in a day.

Odisha reported 10,413 new Covid cases and 11 deaths today. Khordha District recorded 1796 cases (Bhubaneswar 1093) and 4 deaths (All Bhubaneswar).

The Odisha Government may also announce Covid Warrior status for the Working Journalists as they have been hit hard by the Covid-19. At least 15 journalists have succumbed to Coronavirus in the last 15 days.