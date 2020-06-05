Health Ministry issues SOPs for Offices, Hotels, Malls & Places of Worship

TNI Bureau: The Health Ministry on Friday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the opening of and offices, malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants in several parts of the country from June 8 in the first phase of Unlock 1.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. Shopping mall management to advise accordingly.

Hotels

Minimize all possible physical contacts between Staff and Guests and maintain social distancing

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited

Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition etc.) along with ID and self declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception

Restaurants

• Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In

• Disposable menus are advised to be used

Religious places/places of worship

• Prohibition on large gatherings/congregation

• No physical offerings like Prasad distribution

Office

• Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions

• Only asymptomatic staff/visitors shall be allowed

• All officers and staff / visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn at all times inside the office premises

• Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended and visitors with proper permission of the officer who they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened

• Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing

Shopping Mall

• Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible

• Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory