Restaurants, Swiggy & Zomato to deliver Food during Weekend Shutdown

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has revised its order to allow more activities during the Weekend Shutdown in 11 districts.

They include home delivery of food by Restaurants and Agreegators such as Swiggy and Zomato, Newspaper Hawkers (5 AM – 8 AM) and LPG Distribution.

Here are the new Permitted Activities:

👉 Movement of any person in case of medical or other emergency.

👉 ATMs and Critical Financial Institutions like RBI, Clearing Houses.

👉 Operations of Airports, Railway Stations,bBus Terminals and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities.

👉 Home Delivery of Food by Restaurants and Agreegators such as Zomato, Swiggy etc.

👉 Newspaper Hawkers between 5 AM and 8 AM only.

👉 LPG Distribution, Home Delivery of Cooking Gas and associated facilities, personnel and vehicular movement.