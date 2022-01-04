Habalikhati – Glowing Beach of Odisha

Insight Bureau: Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park in Kendrapada district is known as the “Mini Amazon Of India”, laying on the coast of Bay Of Bengal. The land ends, the kingdom of mangroves and crocodiles starts, which takes you to an untouched beach after crossing it;

Habalikhati

A beautiful beach with zero public, Habalikhati is Odisha’s best kept secret. The beach has some really cool secrets as the waves glow at night. Yes! You have heard it right. Its a magical phenomenon called ‘bioluminescence’ which is the production of light by certain organisms including fungi, bacteria and other microorganisms. This wonder of nature is very is not for everyone to see, if you are lucky.

The Eco tourism guesthouse at Habalikhati Beach, should be preferably booked in advance. As its a cottage which is being managed by the Odisha govt at a place which is immensely beautiful and where there is no concrete access. They ensure the guests showing up there, should have a sure shot amazing experience as they reach here after a lot of hurdles. You can enjoy delicious sea food, forest safari, bike ride on the beach and also beach bonfire at night. Basking sun at your balcony you can spot a swarm of Dolphins playing just in front of you at the sea.

The Hawksbill and leatherback turtles, Bibron’s softshelled turtle, salt water crocodiles, King Cobra, Sambar, Chital, Fishing felines, Leopard felines, Mudskippers, Limulus crab and so forth are regular to the scene.

How to reach: To reach there one has to drive through the wet sand of beach else hire a private boat.

There are two getaways for the destination

1. Bhadrak

2. Cuttack

If you choose Bhadrak, the pathway layout as follows:-

*Bhadrak- Chandbali- Gokarneswar- Jayanagar Jetty (by road)

The land ends at Jayanagar Jetty, after which you need to proceed inside by crossing creeks via public boats.

Now to reach Habalikhati, you need to cross 3 such creeks through public boats. After which you reach Satabhaya Beach. You drive through the beach around 7kms to reach Habalikhati Beach.

If you plan via Cuttack:-

*Cuttack- Pattamundai- Rajnagar- Okilapala Jetty- Satabhaya Beach (by road)

Through this route, you will need to cross just one creek before getting to Satabhaya beach. The road connects till the last creek. Then again you need to take the same route to reach Satabhaya and hence forward.

There may be a chance, you will be the only guest at the entire beach. And that’s what the best part. It gives you a feel of having a massive serene private beach.

If you are planning about your beach trip this winter, think once about this shore. We bet, you wont regret.