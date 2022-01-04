TNI Evening News Headlines – January 4, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 142 more COVID positive cases & 99 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 123 local contact cases and 19 quarantine cases.
➡️ 121 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1045376.
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation and directed officials to prepare all COVID hospitals in the State fully ready within 10 days.
➡️ Odisha CM sanctions Rs 78.76 lakh from the CMRF for 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity.
➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit Marital Discord: Ganjam SDJM court directs Tapaswini to stay with his husband Sumit at his Brahmanagar residence in Berhampur; Sumit to move Orissa High Court challenging the lower court’s order.
➡️ The Summative-1 exams for Class 10th students across the State will be conducted from Wednesday in Odisha.
India News
➡️ Indian Navy’s P-8I aircraft begins operations from INS Hansa. The aircraft were inducted after fitment of indigenous equipment and Flight Acceptance Trials.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 18,466 new cases & West Bengal reports 9,073 new cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Mumbai reports 10,860 fresh infections of COVID-19 cases.
➡️ Delhi Government directs major private hospitals to keep 40% beds for Covid cases.
➡️ SBI increases limit on IMPS transactions from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
➡️ Reserve Bank of India cancels the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of Payment System Operators (PSOs) Muthoot Vehicle and Asset Finance Limited and Eko India Financial Services Ltd.
➡️ INDvsSA 2nd Test, Day 2: South Africa 229 all out against India. India 85/2 at stumps.
➡️ Ranji Trophy put on hold due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
World News
➡️ Ambassador Atul Keshap appointed head of US-India Business Council.
➡️ Captain Harpreet Chandi, British Sikh Army officer makes history with solo climb to South Pole.
➡️ Washington catches Russian insider who may have secrets of 2016 US election hack.
➡️ Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations hit new records.
