TNI Evening News Headlines – January 4, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 142 more COVID positive cases & 99 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 123 local contact cases and 19 quarantine cases.

➡️ 121 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1045376.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation and directed officials to prepare all COVID hospitals in the State fully ready within 10 days.

➡️ Odisha CM sanctions Rs 78.76 lakh from the CMRF for 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity.

➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit Marital Discord: Ganjam SDJM court directs Tapaswini to stay with his husband Sumit at his Brahmanagar residence in Berhampur; Sumit to move Orissa High Court challenging the lower court’s order.

➡️ The Summative-1 exams for Class 10th students across the State will be conducted from Wednesday in Odisha.

India News

➡️ Indian Navy’s P-8I aircraft begins operations from INS Hansa. The aircraft were inducted after fitment of indigenous equipment and Flight Acceptance Trials.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 18,466 new cases & West Bengal reports 9,073 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reports 10,860 fresh infections of COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Delhi Government directs major private hospitals to keep 40% beds for Covid cases.

➡️ SBI increases limit on IMPS transactions from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India cancels the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of Payment System Operators (PSOs) Muthoot Vehicle and Asset Finance Limited and Eko India Financial Services Ltd.

➡️ INDvsSA 2nd Test, Day 2: South Africa 229 all out against India. India 85/2 at stumps.

➡️ Ranji Trophy put on hold due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

World News

➡️ Ambassador Atul Keshap appointed head of US-India Business Council.

➡️ Captain Harpreet Chandi, British Sikh Army officer makes history with solo climb to South Pole.

➡️ Washington catches Russian insider who may have secrets of 2016 US election hack.

➡️ Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations hit new records.