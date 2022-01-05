TNI Morning News Headlines – January 5, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1216 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 710 quarantine and 506 local contact cases, highest single-day tally in 5 months.

➡️ Khordha reported 456 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Covid-19 vaccination program of 15-18 years category is going on in Kotia GP of Koraput District.

➡️ Odisha Matric Summative Assessment begins in Odisha following COVID guidelines.

➡️ Bird census underway in different wildlife divisions of Odisha.

➡️ Odisha’s Chilika hosts 10,74,173 birds of 183 winged guests this year.

India News

➡️ India reports 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 55% higher than yesterday while the active cases rose to 2,14,004.

➡️ The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 fresh fatalities

➡️ There are 2,135 Omicron cases in India with 23 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 653 cases followed by Delhi with 464 infections.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination coverage exceeds 147.72 crore; more than 96 lakh COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Schools closed, marriage restrictions imposed in Uttar Pradesh

➡️ Lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross 20,000-mark: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

➡️ Mumbai Police arrest one more student in ‘Bulli Bai’ app case.

➡️ Rupee inches 6 paise higher at 74.52 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 77.38 pts to 59,933.31 in opening session; Nifty advances 18.15 pts to 17,823.40.

➡️ Bangladesh win the first Test match against New Zealand by 8 wickets at Bay Oval, lead 2-match series by 1-0.

World News

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 295 Million, deaths exceeds over 5.45 Million.

➡️ WHO still recommends 14-Day Quarantine for Covid Patients: Report.

➡️ US, Australia face Omicron Challenge as Covid hospitalizations, cases soar.

➡️ US, China, Russia, France and UK agree to avoid nuclear war at all costs.