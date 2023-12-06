Gujarat’s Garba Dance Secures UNESCO Recognition as Intangible Cultural Heritage

Ahmedabad, TNI Bureau: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on December 6 that UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat’s traditional Garba dance in its ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.’

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Garba now stands as the 15th element from India on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The dance is known for its role as a unifying force, promoting social inclusivity and gender equality. Participants, ranging from dancers to musicians, social groups, craftspeople, and religious figures, engage in this ritualistic and devotional dance that revolves around a perforated earthenware pot illuminated by an oil lamp or an image of the mother goddess Amba.

Chief Minister Patel expressed pride in the UNESCO approval, attributing it to the importance placed on the country’s heritage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. This recognition adds another layer to India’s rich cultural tapestry, already adorned with UNESCO-acknowledged traditions like Ramlila, Vedic Chants, Kumbh Mela, and Durga Puja