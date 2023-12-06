TNI Evening News Headlines – December 06, 2023

➡️Cyclone Michaung: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) directs Collectors to submit crop damage report.
➡️Depression weakens into low pressure over south Chhattisgarh, south interior Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the Nijukti Parba of 421 newly recruited Odisha Civil Services officers.
➡️Yellow Anaconda dies at Nandankanan zoo in Bhubaneswar.
➡️BJP to give responsibility of CM post to new faces in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where Assembly polls were held recently: Sources.
➡️Howrah-SSPN Express will be partially cancelled and Prashanti Express will run on diverted route for two months to facilitate safety-related modernisation works in South Western Railway (SWR) jurisdiction.
➡️100 websites involved in job scams, illegal investments blocked by the Government.
➡️Jaipur: Rajasthan Police uses mild lathi-charge to disperse the Karni Sena members protesting against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.
➡️Union Government passes the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha.
➡️Gautam Adani now 15th richest in the world.
➡️Winter vacation in Delhi reduced to 6 days, to begin from January 1.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Chennai tomorrow to assess the flood situation caused due to the cyclone Michaung.
➡️Meeting of Opposition parties’ INDIA alliance is underway at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi.
