BJD’s Sasmit Patra raises issues relating to Tribals of Odisha

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr. Sasmit Patra while speaking at the Rajya Sabha today raised the issues pending with the Government of India relating to the tribals of Odisha.

While addressing in Odia, Patra mostly spoke on three different issues of the tribals like inclusion of some tribal language in 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution, inclusion of 169 communities in the ST list of Odisha and withdrawal of 18% GST on Kendu.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik always tries his best for the betterment and development of the tribals and for that several measures have been taken in Odisha. The tribal community in Odisha speaks in five languages such as Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Saora and Kui. There is a need for inclusion of these five languages in the 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has repeatedly written letter to the centre in this regard. Even the Odisha Cabinet has approved the Saora and Kui language,” he said.

“Secondly, there are 169 communities in Odisha who had requested through the State government for their inclusion in the ST list of Odisha, even the State government had sent the list and appealed for their inclusion in the ST list. However, no action has been taken for the same,” the Parliamentarian said adding that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also had written letters time and again and apprised about it. They hope that they will be included in the ST list soon,” he said.

The BJD leader further said that around 18% GST is imposed on Kendu leaf. In Odisha, around 10 lakh people mostly the tribal women earn their livelihood from Kendu leaf. But their life and livelihood get affected due to imposition of 18% GST on Kendu leaf. That is why Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written letter to the central government and has requested to withdraw the entire 18% GST on Kendu.

“Our leader and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been trying to solve all these issues of the tribals and we hope that the Central government will pay attention now and take action,” he ended.