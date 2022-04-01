GST collections hit all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh Cr in March

Insight Bureau: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for March hit an all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore, up 6.8 percent from the previous month. This was informed by a data released on April 1 by the Finance Ministry.

Of the total, Central GST was Rs 25,830 crore, State GST was Rs 32,378 crore, Integrated GST was Rs 74,470 crore and compensation GST was Rs 9,417 crore.

The data showed that Rs 1,42,095 crore gross GST revenue collected in the month of March beating the previous record of January’s collection of Rs 1,40,986 crore.

In March, the government settled Rs 29,816 crore to Central GST and Rs 25,032 crore to State GST from Integrated GST.