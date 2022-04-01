PM Modi interacts with Students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students, parents and teachers during the 5th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) at 11am.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their queries related to exam stress.

Addressing the live session at PPC 2022, PM Modi said that, PPC is his favorite program but due to pandemic he could not meet the students. Today’s program is a special to him as after a long gap he got a chance to meet the students.

PM Modi at the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha also advised the students to enjoy the exams as festival.

The PM on PPC 2022 urged the Parents and Teachers to not pressurize and impose the dreams on Children.

He further advised the students to focus on the present and to develop a habit of revising lessons the same day itself.

PM Modi At PPC 2022 said, “Today, daughters have become a big power for every family. This change is great. The greater this change, the greater the profit.”

He further added that in any situation with the right use of time, the best outcome can be achieved.

The PM even shared some tips with the students regarding reduction of exam stress like not to be panic and under pressure and also to spend the exam time as easily as the normal days.

This year, more than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ this year.