Manas Swain Murder Case: Sarmistha confesses to crime

Insight Bureau: The Crime Branch on Friday recreated the crime scene with main accused Sarmistha Rout in the sensational cameraman Manas Swain kidnapping and murder case.

During interrogation by the officers of Odisha Crime Branch, Sarmistha confessed to the crime. She confessed to have kidnapped Manas from Palaspur village under Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district along with her associates Ranjan Nayak, Jhuna Bhoi, Bhagyadhar Nayak and Vivek Nayak in her car on February 7 morning.

Sarmistha was taken to Bhubaneswar Dayal Ashram where Manas was held hostage after abduction and subsequently murdered. Sarmistha showed demos how Manas was murdered and where the weapons used in the crime were disposed of. During which, Sarmistha reportedly broke down in tears.

Earlier in the morning, Sarmistha was also taken to Palaspur in Chandbali where Manas had gone to shoot video at a wedding. During the crime scene recreation, Sarmistha allegedly showed demos of how they hatched the plan to abduct Manas near a Dola Mandap at Badhimuha Sahi.

Sarmistha will be taken to Nayagarh where the body of the deceased was disposed of.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch now suspects that the memory chip in possession of Manas was not the only reason behind his murder, and there could be other reasons too, as per reports.