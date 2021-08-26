TNI Morning News Headlines – August 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 849 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 492 quarantine and 357 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 313 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (115).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (15), Jagatsinghapur (8), Bargarh (8), Jajpur (4), Boudh (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,628.

➡️ As many as 71,231 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ JEE Main 2021 session 4 Exam begins today.

➡️ Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb chairs first meeting of the newly constituted Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee today.

India News

➡️ India reports 46,164 new COVID 19 cases, 34,159 recoveries and 607 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,25,58,530 including 3,33,725 active cases, 3,17,88,440 cured cases & 436365 deaths.

➡️ A total of 51,11,84,547 samples were tested up to August 24. Of which, 17,92,755 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ More than 58.07 crore (58,07,64,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Kerala recorded 31,445 COVID positive cases and 215 deaths yesterday.

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar briefs all-party panel over the present situation in Afghanistan.

➡️ 9 new judges, including three women, appointed to Supreme Court: Govt sources.

➡️ CBI registers nine cases in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal.

➡️ ICC cancels U19 Men’s World Cup Qualifiers For Americas, Asia.

➡️ Rupee inches 3 paise higher to 74.21 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ TOLO news reporter Ziar Khan Yaad clarifies that he was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul’s New City while reporting.

➡️ The largest-ever infrastructure project in the Maldives, funded under the Indian Grant and Line of Credit, will commence soon.

➡️ Afghan woman MP says flew to Delhi last week, deported.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 213.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.46 Million.

➡️ Banks in Kabul reopen, drawing crowds of cash-starved Afghans.